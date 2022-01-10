Night curfew back in Andhra Pradesh as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

-
ALSO READ
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
Coronavirus LIVE: Delhi adds 53 cases, lowest since April 15 last year
Coronavirus LIVE: Delhi reports 53 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Covid-19: Omicron variant underwent fundamental changes, reveals study
Covid LIVE: Maharashtra scraps RT-PCR test for fully vaccinated travellers
-
: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to clamp the Covid curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM afresh in view of the spurt in number of cases over the past few days.
The state saw a sudden jump in coronavirus cases as over 4,000 were added in just the last five days.
At a high-level review meeting here, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Health Department officials to enforce other restrictions as well and ensure people strictly followed Covid Appropriate Behaviour to check the spread of the virus.
Henceforth, only 200 people will be permitted for any outdoor event and half that number for an indoor event.
Only alternate seating will be permitted in cinema halls and auditoria.
Physical distancing should be maintained in all places of worship.
"Ensure that people necessarily wear a (facial) mask. If not, impose penalty. Shops and business establishments should strictly followed all Covid restrictions," the Chief Minister told the Health officials.
The Chief Minister also directed the officials to set up one Covid Care Centre with all facilities in each of the 175 Assembly constituencies. The 104 emergency call centre should also be strengthened to promptly respond to any calls for medical help.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU