Night curfew to continue in Andhra for few more days, timings relaxed

: The 10 PM to 6 AM Covid
curfew will continue for some more time in Andhra Pradesh.
Even in the two Godavari districts, East and West, where the infection positivity rate is still over five per cent, the curfew timings have been relaxed further, in uniformity with the remaining 11 districts.
Shops and establishments in all districts could be opened for business from 6 AM to 9 PM daily and the prohibitory orders will come into force from 10 PM.
The government has decided to enforce prohibitory orders, during curfew relaxation hours, under Section 144 CrPC stringently.
Wearing of face masks, particularly in business establishments and markets, will be vigorously enforced, the government said.
At a high-level review meeting on Covid-19 here on Monday, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to ensure the coronavirus control measures were scrupulously implemented.
"Everyone in shops and business establishments, be it the staff or customers, should necessarily wear facial masks. Impose heavy fines on shopkeepers where this is violated. If required, order closure of such shops for 2-3 days," the Chief Minister said.
A release from the CMO said a special WhatsApp number would be allotted for people to complain about mask violations.
