Partial curfew in AP from 12 pm to 6 am for two weeks starting Wednesday

: A partial curfew from 12 noon to



6 am will be imposed in Andhra Pradesh from Wednesday for two weeks to curb that has been on a virulent spread.

At a high-level review meeting on the prevailing situation here on Monday, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced this decision, official sources said.

Shops would be allowed to open daily from 6 am to 12 noon, with prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in force.

Thereafter, only emergency services would be allowed as curfew would be clamped till 6 AM.

For the past few days, night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am is in force in the state to contain COVID-19.

But with the number of cases growing in record numbers daily, the Chief Minister decided to impose further restrictions to break the chain, the sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)