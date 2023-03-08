Nita M Ambani launches Her Circle EveryBODY Project on Women's Day

On International Women's Day, Nita M Ambani, founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation, launched Her Circle, EveryBODY Project - a one-stop destination to provide women-related engaging and upliftment-oriented content even as it connects women through a social platform.

Her Circle was founded and launched by Nita Ambani, wife of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, in 2021 to create a safe, inclusive and growth-oriented digital haven for women.

"On its second anniversary, the platform has become India's largest digital platform for women with a phenomenal overall reach of 310 million," Reliance Foundation said in a statement.

Her Circle is a desktop and mobile-responsive website and is available as a free app on Google Play Store and iOS App Store. It is designed as a one-stop destination to provide women-related content that is engaging, and upliftment-oriented even as it connects women through a social platform.

"She can engage as she watches vibrant videos, and reads articles with solution-oriented life strategies covering living, wellness, finance, work, personality development, community service, beauty, fashion, entertainment, creative self-expression and active participation in public life through women-led NGOs and other organisations," the statement said.

"Users can toggle between their language of choice -- English and Hindi currently -- by a simple language selection option. The Hindi content is unique and original, customized for the user."



The platform provides women with answers from Reliance's esteemed panel of experts on health, wellness, education, entrepreneurship, finance, philanthropy, mentorship and leadership.

The section on upskilling and jobs will help her find new professional skills as well as get job opportunities suited to her profile. She can grow and learn through master classes from the best in the business or avail complimentary digital courses.

On the occasion of the launch of the Her Circle EveryBODY Project, said, "Her Circle is about sisterhood, but also about solidarity. A solidarity that is based on equality, inclusion, and respect for all. And that is the core of our new project - the Her Circle Everybody Project".

"We have all seen the kind of trolling that happens on social media. They pass opinions without knowing the battles people are fighting. There are medical issues, there are genetic factors people can be going through. And yet they are subjected to trolling and humiliation. It can be so damaging, especially for young minds. I hope our initiative can address this in some way and give people the confidence and freedom to be who they are," she added



While the content, from videos to articles, is open to all, the social networking part of the platform is only for women. The social connect will provide her with a safe, women-only forum to make new friends with shared interests or ask questions from peers without hesitation. Her Circle also has an exclusive and personal space for women to ask questions to medical and finance experts in a confidential chatroom.

In addition to providing useful and uplifting content, social networking and expert advice in a safe and personalised environment, Her Circle also provides trackers to enable users to inculcate and sustain the right habits in the space of fitness, period tracking, fertility & pregnancy guide and finance tracking. participation in Her Circle is entirely free for its registered users.

