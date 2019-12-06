JUST IN
Nithyananda's passport cancelled, application for new one rejected: MEA

Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also said that the ministry has sensitised all its missions and posts abroad about Nithyananda

Press Trust of India 

Raveesh Kumar, Foreign ministry spokesman

The government has cancelled passport of controversial self-styled godman Nithyananda and rejected his application for fresh one, External Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also said that the ministry has sensitised all its missions and posts abroad about Nithyananda.

