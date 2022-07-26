Nitin Gadkari pulls up NHAI officials for not visiting project sites

Union Minister on Tuesday pulled up the officials here for not visiting project sites, which is responsible for the delay and poor quality of work.

The road transport and highways minister said that on Monday, he held a meeting with and Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) officials on issues related to road projects in Assam.

"Even Assam Chief Minister complained why officials did not contact him about problems being faced by them...(NHAI and NHIDCL) Officials sitting in Delhi, have not visited the project site in the last two years," Gadkari, who is known for his frank views, said while addressing an event here.

The minister wondered how one can result without visiting project sites.

The Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and NHIDCL are primarily responsible for the construction of highways and expressways across the country.

Gadkari said: "We should plan for the next 25 years while building infrastructure projects".

He also noted that the current approach to make the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is outdated.

The minister suggested that work should be decentralised and carried out in a time-bound manner by senior officials.

