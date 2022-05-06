NHAI awarded 6,306 km of highways projects in FY22; built 4,325 km

The awarded projects for a total length of 6,306 kilometres in the last financial year, while the agency constructed 4,325 kilometres of highways, an official statement said on Friday.

The statement further said that capital expenditure by (National Highways Authority of India) for development of highway infrastructure reached an all-time high of over Rs 1,68,770 crore during FY22.

"During FY22, has awarded projects for a total length of 6,306 km of projects, which is the highest length awarded by the authority in the last three years," the statement said.

The is the main road construction agency of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

"In construction also, NHAI achieved the feat of highest length of projects constructed in a financial year in the last three years.

"In FY22, NHAI constructed a total length of 4,325 km, which is higher than 4,218 km in FY21 and 3,979 km in FY20," it added.

Also, according to the statement, NHAI achieved the highest length of projects started (appointed dates declared) in a financial year.

While the authority started 4,331 kilometres of projects in FY22, in dispute resolution, NHAI settled 60 cases for Rs 4,076 crore which was 28 per cent of the total claimed amount of Rs 14,590 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)