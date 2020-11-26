Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar's landfall process commences, says IMD

The landfall process of very severe



cyclonic storm 'Nivar' has commenced and it would cross the coast soon, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

The IMD, on its twitter handle said, "Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar now lies about 50 km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 40 km east southeast of Landfall process commence. Centre of to cross coast near within next 3 hours."



Authorities in and have taken a slew of measures to handle the situation arising out of the cyclonic storm, which has led to heavy rainfall in several regions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)