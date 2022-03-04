No dip in Goa's air traffic despite Russia-Ukraine war: Airport official

-
ALSO READ
Increasing production, raw material security steel sector's focus in 2022
World War II era Agartala airport to be 3rd international airport in NE
Delhi IGI Airport's new arrivals terminal at T1 becomes operational
Moody's affirms Hyderabad Airport's Ba2 rating, negative outlook
CM Yogi allocates Rs 3,301 crores for displaced persons in Jewar: UP govt
-
There has been no dip in air-traffic at Goa's Dabolim International Airport in wake of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, airport director Gagan Malik said.
Malik told reporters late Thursday night that Air India had sought one more additional slot for a London-Goa flight.
"I do not see a difference in the air traffic, nor have my number of incoming passengers come down. If my incoming passengers have not dropped, then the outgoing passenger numbers will also not drop."
The Airport Authority of India official also said that flights operated by Russian charter group Rossiya Airlines, continued to fly to and from the Goa airport.
"Rossiya is operating on approved slots. Today (Thursday) there was a charter from Russia in which more than 506 passengers had arrived and 489 passengers had departed. No slot has been cancelled by Rossiya. Domestic flights have peaked very well and it shows that we are heading for normalcy.
"Air India's frequency of its London flight is twice a week. They have requested an increaseAofAanother flight (slot) in one week. There will be three flights a week from Goa," Malik added.
Goa is one of the more popular inbound tourism destinations for Europe.
Russians top the number of foreign tourists contingents to the coastal state.
--IANS
maya/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU