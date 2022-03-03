SC dismisses Loop Telecom's plea seeking refund of licence fee

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk's Boring Co. will pay fees of up to 5% on Las Vegas loop sales
Amazon to hike annual Prime membership fee to Rs 1,499, monthly fee Rs 179
Startup Loop Health raises $12 mn from Elevation Capital, Vinod Khosla
DMRC to construct metro loop corridor under Centra Vista project
Amazon clarifies to govt on reported legal fee of Rs 8,546cr during 2018-20
-
The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the Loop Telecom plea seeking a refund of Rs 1454.94 crore paid by it as entry fees for 2G licences for 21 service areas.
A bench of Justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath dismissed the petition filed by Loop Telecom and Trading Limited.
"We have come to the conclusion that there is no merit in the appeals. The appeals are accordingly dismissed," the court said.
Loop Telecom has claimed a refund of Rs 1454.94 crore representing the entry fee (together with interest) paid by it for 2G licences for 21 service areas. Following the judgment of the top court in the Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL) versus Union of India case, 2G licences granted by the central government, including to the appellant, were quashed.
The appellant Loop Telecom had filed a petition before the TDSAT raising the issue of a refund of the entry fee, on the ground that it had been exonerated by the Special Judge, CBI. By a judgment of December 21, 2017, the appellant Loop Telecom was acquitted of criminal charges by the Special Judge.
The TDSAT, with its judgement of December 11, 2018, had dismissed the Second Telecom Petition noting that the appellant had made a second attempt for claiming the same relief which had been sought earlier in the First Telecom Petition.
The supreme court said that the acquittal of the promoters of the appellant Loop Telecom of these criminal charges does not efface or obliterate the findings which are contained in the final judgment of the top Court in CPIL matter relating to 2G licences.
The top court on Thursday said that it has come to the conclusion that the appellant was in part delicto with DoT and the then officials of the Union government.
"The appellant (Loop Telecom) was the beneficiary of the --First Come First Serve policy which was intended to favour a group of private bidding entities at the cost of the public exchequer. The contention of the appellant that it was exculpated from any wrongdoing by the judgment of this Court in CPIL .....(supra) is patently erroneous," the Court said.
"The need for an open and transparent bidding process for the allocation of natural resources was substituted by a process which was designed to confer unlawful benefits on a group of selected bidders by which the appellant benefitted. The appellant has tried to obviate these findings by relying on its acquittal by the Special Judge, CBI," the Court said.
"It is important to note that the criminal trial before the Special Judge, CBI was limited to the question as to whether the promoters of the appellant had cheated the DoT by providing a false representation of its compliance with Clause 8 of the UASL Guidelines since it was allegedly being controlled by the Essar group. The Special Judge, CBI acquitted the promoters of the appellant since the prosecution was unable to prove that: (i) officers of DoT considered the representation of the appellant to be false; (ii) the appellant was engaged in a sham transaction, or (iii) the appellant was actually controlled by the Essar group, " the Court said.
"Hence, the acquittal of the promoters of the appellant of these criminal charges does not efface or obliterate the findings which are contained in the final judgment of this Court in CPIL (supra), " the court said.
"In any event, such a course of action before the TDSAT was clearly in the teeth of the judgment of this Court in CPIL (supra), " it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU