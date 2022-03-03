Delhi govt gives approval for installing 600 LED screens across city

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia gets PWD portfolio from Satyendar Jain
Amid Covid surge, Delhi govt cuts budgets for various PWD projects
Car review: Marvellous Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 finds a higher perch
Chhattisgarh CM inaugurates over 300 development projects at PWD dept
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to hold wedding reception in Mumbai next week
-
The Delhi government has given administrative approval and sanctioned an estimate of Rs 475 crore for its project of installing 600 LED screens across the city, a PWD circular said on Thursday.
According to officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), under the project large LED screens will be set up at 600 locations in different parts of the city that will display pollution data, health advisories, graphic films, information on government policies and social messages.
Officials said the project will be completed in a year's time from the estimate sanction.
The circular issued by the PWD said the project should be completed within the given timeframe.
"I am directed to convey administrative approval and estimate sanction as approved by the Expenditure Finance Committee on December 22, 2021 for the project of providing 600 LED screens at various locations in Delhi at an estimated cost of Rs 475.78 crore," PWD Special Secretary Shashi Kaushal said in a circular.
PWD officials said that these screens will be installed at prominent locations on PWD roads having ROW (right of way) 80 feet and above, intersections and T points of roads with ROW 80 feet or more, entry or exit of Metro station having heavy footfalls.
"Priority will be given to wider arterial roads with 100 to 200 feet ROW and having large traffic volume for maximum dissemination of the information," the official said.
He added that LED display screens will be of different sizes and shapes. These include portrait screen with unipole structure, landscape screen with single display, tri-side display and cluster monitors in rectangular shape, officials said.
Now that the administrative approval has been granted for the project, tenders will soon be floated, they said.
The selected concessionaire will be responsible for execution of the project along with comprehensive maintenance of these screens for seven years, they added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU