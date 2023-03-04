JUST IN
No doubt on DPDP Bill, being readied for Parliament approval soon: MoS IT
EPFO link programmed to deny benefits of SC order on higher pension: Union
Australian PM Anthony Albanese to embark on India visit from March 8-11
Raisina Dialogue: Jaishankar meets counterparts from France, Bangladesh
LIVE: Manish Sisodia to be produced at Delhi court today in excise case
Tourism has same potential in India as agriculture, infrastructure: PM Modi
'Dharma-Dhamma' concept has been voice of Indian consciousness: Prez Murmu
SC issues notices on pleas against HC order on YES Bank's AT1 bonds
SC lowers criterion for appointment as president, member of consumer forums
Safety, trust can't be sacrificed at altar of freedom of speech: MoS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
India reports 334 Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally rises to 2,686
icon-arrow-left
A cutting-edge security system: Amit Shah at launch of 'Safe City Project'
Business Standard

No doubt on DPDP Bill, being readied for Parliament approval soon: MoS IT

The new draft will allow cross-border transfer of some users' data with "certain notified countries and territories"

Topics
Rajeev Chandrasekhar | Data protection Bill | Parliament

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday said there is no need for any doubts or questions in regard to the draft Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill.

In a tweet, the Minister said the bill is being readied for Parliament approval soon.

"There is no need for any doubts or questions in regard of #DPDPBill. After extensive public consultations it's being readied for govt and Parliament approval soon," Chandrasekhar said.

His remarks came amid the debate over whether the Standing Committee on Communications and IT had given its nod to the draft data protection bill before it goes to the Parliament for approval.

Some members of the parliamentary standing committee had said they are yet to clear the draft bill.

The government in August last year withdrew the contentious PDP Bill that saw 81 amendments, aiming to introduce a new bill that fits into the comprehensive legal framework and protects the data of billions of citizens.

The new draft will allow cross-border transfer of some users' data with "certain notified countries and territories".

The new PDP bill has also proposed harsh penalties of as much as Rs 250 crore on people and companies that fail to prevent data breaches.

The DPDP Bill will be designed to redress concerns and complaints regarding data protection in a manner that the mechanism is accessible and effective for every strata of the society, according to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Vaishnaw had said that as the PDP Bill gets finalised, on cross-border data flows, the government will ensure that the approach focusses on strengthening data protection without disrupting data flows.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rajeev Chandrasekhar

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 12:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.