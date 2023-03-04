JUST IN

Tourism has same potential in India as agriculture, infrastructure: PM Modi
'Dharma-Dhamma' concept has been voice of Indian consciousness: Prez Murmu
SC issues notices on pleas against HC order on YES Bank's AT1 bonds
SC lowers criterion for appointment as president, member of consumer forums
Safety, trust can't be sacrificed at altar of freedom of speech: MoS
Mansukh Mandaviya, Ashwini Vaishnaw flag off Jan Aushadhi train
AIIMS Delhi to join hands with other govt hospitals for cross referrals
Ministry of Rural Development extends MoU with NIFT
Centre gets 107,000 grievances in Feb; max against financial services dept
Power Grid Corporation bags 2 inter-state electricity transmission projects
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Refresh / Auto Refresh
  New Updates refresh icon

LIVE: Earthquake caused damage worth $5.1 bn in Syria, says World Bank

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

Topics
Syria | Earthquake | World Bank

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Introduction

The World Bank said on Friday that Syria sustained an estimated USD 5.1 billion in damages in last month's massive earthquake that struck southeast Turkey and northern parts of the war-torn country. The quake killed at least 50,000 people, including about 6,000 in Syria, according to the United Nations. Tens of thousands are still missing and hundreds of thousands were left homeless. In a report released on Friday, the World Bank says the level of the damage in Syria is about 10 per cent of the country's gross domestic product.
READ MORE

Key Events