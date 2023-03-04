LIVE: Earthquake caused damage worth $5.1 bn in Syria, says World Bank

The said on Friday that sustained an estimated USD 5.1 billion in damages in last month's massive that struck southeast Turkey and northern parts of the war-torn country. The quake killed at least 50,000 people, including about 6,000 in Syria, according to the United Nations. Tens of thousands are still missing and hundreds of thousands were left homeless. In a report released on Friday, the says the level of the damage in is about 10 per cent of the country's gross domestic product.

The Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the Delhi Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Police to probe and take action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi for using children and posting their images on Twitter for alleged political agenda. In its letter, the child rights body said it has received a complaint regarding social media posts of Atishi who have uploaded images on their Twitter handles wherein minor children are seen holding posters for Manish Sisodia in schools.



The country's largest airline IndiGo, which is focusing on internationalisation, has received approval from the civil aviation ministry to wet lease up to two planes for operating flights to the United States and Canada, according to a senior official. For the first time, started operating wide-body Boeing 777 on Delhi-Istanbul route in February. The plane has been taken on wet lease from Turkish Airlines. The airline has received nod from the ministry to wet lease two aircraft that can be utilised on this route.



Former US Defence Secretary said on Friday that Indian defence forces need good technology as "more is strong, the more calm things are going to get in this world." "The human factors remain dominant even as new technology comes in. The Indian Army needs good technology because the more is strong and speaks for itself, the more calm things are going to get in this world. We want that sort of strength, but we don't need it in the hand of a creature straight out of Dostoyevsky who will act on his impulses of hatred," Mattis said.