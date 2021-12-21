64 cases of 4.2 variant of Covid reported in India as on Dec 16: Govt

-
At least 64 cases of 4.2 variant of COVID-19 have been reported in the country as on December 16, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
These include 42 cases from Chhattisgarh, 11 from Gujarat, 4 from Tamil Nadu, 3 from Bihar, 2 from Assam and one case each from Maharashtra and Telangana.
No COVID-19 case with AY4.2 variant has been reported from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, Mandaviya said in a written reply.
The health ministry continues to keep a close watch over COVID-19 situation across the country and globally, he said.
Given the emergence of mutated variants with variable impact on transmissibility, virulence and effectiveness of vaccines, likelihood of resurgence of COVID-19 trajectory in the country is examined by various expert committees under Indian Council of Medical Research, Directorate General of Health Services and other relevant ministries and departments, Mandaviya said.
The public health measures to control its further spread are the same as the measures taken for various variants of SARS-CoV-2.
States and union territories have been repeatedly advised through formal communications as well as during regular video conferences to continue to focus on five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-COVID appropriate behaviours and vaccination, the minister said.
The states and union territories have also been advised to undertake genomic sequencing of positive samples through designated laboratories in the INSACOG networks of laboratories.
The health ministry has issued detailed guidelines related with containment and clinical management for managing COVID-19.
The government is supporting states in their endeavour to manage COVID-19 since the beginning of pandemic. Requisite support is provided to states and union territories to enhance preparedness and response capacities against COVID-19 and other public health emergencies, the minister said.
The ministry has stressed on continued monitoring of areas where cluster of positive cases emerge, and further strengthening of COVID-19 testing infrastructure and ensuring early identification of cases through adequate testing across the states.
