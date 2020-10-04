No final decision on phase-3 trials of Russia vaccine as yet: Harsh Vardhan

-
ALSO READ
Russia asked to apply for Sputnik V vaccine trials in India via local rep
Nearly 500 mn doses of Covid-19 vaccine by July 2021, says Harsh Vardhan
Russian vaccine on its way to India, pact signed with Dr Reddy's for trials
Govt to back phase-3 trials, manufacture of Russian vaccine: NITI Aayog
Covid vaccine with 50% efficacy in phase 3 trials to be approved: CDSCO
-
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan clarified on Sunday that the government is yet to take a final decision on phase-3 trials of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine candidate Sputnik V.
"This issue is still under consideration and no final decision on Sputnik V vaccine developed by Russia has been taken as yet," he stated while addressing his social media audience during his weekly programme 'Sunday Samvaad'.
The clarification by the minister has come after a pharmaceutical giant, which partnered with Russia's sovereign wealth fund in September to conduct final trials and distribution of the Sputnik V, sought permission for the same from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Friday.
Hyderabad-based drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) had partnered the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) last month to conduct final-stage human trials and distribution of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India. Two days ago, the DRL had applied to the DCGI for permission to conduct the phase-3 human clinical trials of Sputnik. Upon regulatory approval in India, RDIF will supply Dr Reddy's 100 million doses of the vaccine, the firm had said last month.
The trials of Sputnik V are mired in controversy. The Russian government registered Sputnik V as a COVID-19 vaccine without conducting final clinical trials. Besides, the phase I and II of the trials involved merely 76 participants. The Indian scientists and medical experts are also of the opinion that the Indian government should conduct phase-2 trials of the vaccine to prove its safety and efficacy.
Russia, had announced in August that it has developed the world's first coronavirus vaccine. However, the country had made the announcement before completion of phase-3 trials. A vaccine is deemed safe to be commercially available only after a larger efficacy trial which involves thousands of participants in the phase-3.
However, the study of Sputnik trials published in The Lancet declared the vaccine as "Safe, well-tolerated, and does not cause serious adverse events in healthy adult volunteers."
As per the study, two small trials were conducted on two groups involving 38 healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 60, each. They were given a two-part immunisation. Each participant was given a dose of the first part of the vaccine, and then a booster with the second part, 21 days later. These volunteers were monitored over 42 days, and it was found that all of them developed antibodies against the virus within three weeks.
After widespread criticism of conducting relatively small and early trials before registering Sputnik V as a COVID-19 vaccine, Russia said that a more rigorous phase-3 clinical trial has been planned with the involvement of 40,000 volunteers "from different age and risk groups".
--IANS
str/kr
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU