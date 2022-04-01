No fine will be imposed for not wearing face masks in Delhi: City govt

-
ALSO READ
DDMA decides to do away with fine for not wearing face masks: Report
'1 in 3 Indians continue to refrain from carrying masks when stepping out'
Covid-19: US extends mask rule for travel while weighing new approach
Hawaii becomes only remaining US state sticking to indoor mask mandate
Covid health restrictions, including mask mandate, being lifted in Canada
-
No fine will be imposed anymore on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi, according to an order issued by the health department of the city government on Friday.
However, the order advised people to continue to wear masks at public places.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided on Thursday to do away with the fine for not wearing face masks at public places in view of a significant decline in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the national capital.
At a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal, there was consensus among the participants about the lifting of all Covid-related restrictions.
The order said it is advised that people continue to wear masks at public places. However, it added that no penalty will be imposed for not wearing masks.
The order will come into effect immediately.
There was a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks at public places in Delhi.
The Centre had earlier advised the states and Union territories to consider discontinuing the Covid containment measures in view of a sharp decline in the number of fresh cases of the infection in the country.
The decision to lift the restrictions in Delhi was taken at a meeting attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and senior officers of the departments concerned.
With a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in December last year due to its Omicron variant, the Delhi government had imposed several restrictions, which were lifted gradually when the situation started normalising and finally, were removed from February 28.
However, the rule related to wearing of masks at public places, including in buses and metro trains, continued.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU