DDMA decides to do away with fine for not wearing face masks: Report

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided on Thursday that there will be no fine for not wearing face masks at public places in the national capital, official sources said.
They added that the DDMA, however, is likely to issue an advisory for people, asking them to wear masks at crowded places.
Currently, there is a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks at public places in Delhi.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the DDMA chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. It comes after the city recorded a significant decline in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases over the last few days.
