Covid-19 pandemic: Chhattisgarh records 14 new cases and no deaths

-
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh sees 33 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 319
Chhattisgarh sees 946 Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths; active tally now 8,464
Covid-19 pandemic: Chhattisgarh logs 4,509 new cases and 19 deaths
Covid-19 pandemic: Chhattisgarh clocks 4,645 new cases and 19 deaths
Covid-19 pandemic: Chhattisgarh records 2,454 new cases, 12 deaths
-
Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 14 new coronavirus cases but no pandemic-related death, the state health department said.
The state's caseload rose to 11,52,148, while death toll remained unchanged at 14,034. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.17 per cent. The recovery count rose to 11,37,998 after one person was discharged from hospital and 15 people completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 116 active cases. Raipur district recorded seven cases, followed by Jashpur with two and Durg with one case, among other districts.
No new coronavirus case was reported in 21 districts on Friday. With 8,379 samples examined during the day, the tally of coronavirus tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,75,14,406. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,148, new cases 14, death toll 14,034, total recovered 11,37,998, active cases 116, today tests 8,379, total tests 1,75,14,406.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU