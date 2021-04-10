No lockdown in Delhi, new restrictions to be implemented soon: Kejriwal

-
Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ruled out the possibilities of a lockdown stating that new restrictions will be implemented soon.
He further said that Delhi currently has seven to 10 ten days of COVID vaccine stock.
Speaking to reporters outside the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital here today, Kejriwal said, "If we are provided with enough vaccine doses, age bar for vaccination is removed and we get approval to open more vaccination centers on a larger scale then we can vaccinate people within 2-3 months in Delhi. Currently, we have vaccines for 7-10 days. There will be no lockdown. New restrictions will be imposed soon."
He further said that Delhi is witnessing the fourth wave of coronavirus, adding that there is a need to speed up the vaccination process, curb the spread of infection and improve hospital management to curb the spread of infection and control the rising number of cases in the national capital.
The Chief Minister has been reviewing the COVID-19 situation for the past many days. "Today also I held a review meeting at the LNJP hospital. The Delhi government and all the hospitals are going to replicate the level of preparations we had in November last year when infections were increased during the third wave and the doctors, nurses and health professionals had successfully tackled the situation."
"During the meeting held today, I was updated on the requirements of the hospitals which we shall fulfill. We will not let Delhiites suffer," he added,
During his visit to the LNJP Hospital, Kejriwal was accompanied by Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain and AAP spokesperson Raghav Chaddha.
Meanwhile, Delhi Reported 8,521 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. As many as 39 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, it said.
Meanwhile, India's daily new cases continue to rise with 1,45,384 new cases registered in the last 24 hours.
India's total active caseload has reached 10,46,631. It now comprises 7.93 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 67,023 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours, it said.
