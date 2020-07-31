JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Punjab see record spike of 665 Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 16,000-mark

Delhi violence: HC questions police officer for issuing note to probe teams
Business Standard

No lockdown this weekend in 4 districts of Uttarakhand ahead of festivals

There will be no lockdown this weekend in Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand in view of the upcoming festivals, officials said on Friday

Topics
Uttarakhand | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

malls, retailers, sanitation, disinfectant, retail, shops, brand, clothes, shopping, spending, sale, consumer, coronavirus, covid-19
A worker in PPE sanitizes the interiors of High Street Phoenix mall in Mumbai’s Lower Parel on Thursday. The Maharashtra government has allowed shopping malls and marketplaces to reopen between 9 am and 7 pm from August 5 | Photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

There will be no lockdown this weekend in Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand in view of the upcoming festivals, officials said on Friday.

Amending an earlier order which had clamped weekend lockdown in the four districts to rein in rising COVID-19 cases, Disaster Management Secretary Shailesh Bagoli said the relaxation is being given just for this week.

Eid-ul-Adha is being celebrated on Saturday-Sunday to be followed by Raksha Bandhan on Monday.

The districts have remained under lockdown on the weekends since July 18 to break the chain of infection and fully sanitise them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 20:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU