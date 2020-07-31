No lockdown this weekend in 4 districts of Uttarakhand ahead of festivals

There will be no lockdown this weekend in Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts of in view of the upcoming festivals, officials said on Friday.

Amending an earlier order which had clamped weekend lockdown in the four districts to rein in rising COVID-19 cases, Disaster Management Secretary Shailesh Bagoli said the relaxation is being given just for this week.

Eid-ul-Adha is being celebrated on Saturday-Sunday to be followed by Raksha Bandhan on Monday.

The districts have remained under lockdown on the weekends since July 18 to break the chain of infection and fully sanitise them.

