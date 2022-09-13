Armenia says 49 soldiers killed in late night attacks by Azerbaijan

-
Armenia's prime minister said on Tuesday that 49 soldiers were killed in nighttime attacks by Azerbaijan.
Nikol Pashinyan said in Parliament that Azerbaijaini forces attacked about half a dozen points, the news agency Interfax reported. Azerbaijan and Armenia have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.
During a six-week war in 2020 that killed more than 6,600 people, Azerbaijan reclaimed large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas that had been controlled for decades by the Armenia-backed separatists.
