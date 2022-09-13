Armenia says 49 soldiers killed in late night attacks by Azerbaijan

Armenia's prime minister said on Tuesday that 49 soldiers were killed in nighttime attacks by .

Nikol Pashinyan said in Parliament that Azerbaijaini forces attacked about half a dozen points, the news agency Interfax reported. and have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

During a six-week war in 2020 that killed more than 6,600 people, Azerbaijan reclaimed large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas that had been controlled for decades by the Armenia-backed separatists.

