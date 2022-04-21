No need to panic on rising Covid cases in UP, maintain caution: Official

-
ALSO READ
Important to be alarmed, no need to panic: Expert on Covid Omicron variant
Instead of panic, there is a need for precaution to combat Covid: Naqvi
Patnaik appeals to people not to panic over Covid-19 pandemic
Don't panic, but be vigilant: AIIMS Director Dr Guleria amid Omicron scare
Covid-19: In Israel, omicron, confusion drive 'real panic' for tests
-
Even though COVID-19 cases are on the rise, there is no need to panic and the risk for those who have taken the vaccines is very low, an Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson said here on Thursday.
According to health experts, it is possible that in the coming days, there may be an increase in new cases of the disease, but the current variant of the virus is a "normal" one, the official said.
There is no need to panic but caution has to be maintained, he added.
On guidelines issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the state, the spokesman said there is a need to be vigilant about the health safety of children and that they should be made aware of Covid protocols in schools.
The spokesperson said the use of face masks should be ensured at public places in NCR districts and Lucknow, and public address systems used effectively to create awareness.
The total number of active Covid cases in the state stands at 980. Over 1.14 lakh Covid tests were done in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, of which 205 came out as positive. Eighty-one people recovered from the disease during the same time period.
A total of 103 new cases have been confirmed in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 52 in Ghaziabad and 16 in Lucknow. Extra vigilance should be maintained in these districts, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU