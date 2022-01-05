No painkillers or paracetamol recommended after Covaxin jab: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said no painkillers or paracetamol are recommended after being vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

Stating that it has received feedback that certain immunisation centres are recommending taking three paracetamol 500mg tablets along with Covaxin for children, the company clarified that such a step was not required.

"No paracetamol or painkillers are recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin," Bharat Biotech said in a tweet.

Paracetamol was recommended along with certain other COVID-19 vaccines and is not recommended for Covaxin, it asserted.

"Through our clinical trials spanning 30,000 individuals, approximately 10-20 per cent individuals report side effects. Most of these are mild, resolve within 1-2 days, and do not require medication. Medication is only recommended only after you consult a physician," the company said.

Last month, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years would start from January 3.

Subsequently, India opened up vaccination for the 15-18 years age-group on Monday and so far over 85 lakh beneficiaries in the category have received the first shot.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)