First Omicron variant case confirmed in Agra; 64 fresh infections surface

-
ALSO READ
India, European Investment Bank sign contract for Agra Metro Rail project
Cong is nowhere, won't even reach double digit in UP: Baghel
UP: 16 cases of dengue confirmed in Agra, admin on high alert
Agra woman dies after 81 days of protest demanding proper drainage system
In Israel, Omicron variant drives confusing policy amid 4th Covid jab
-
A medical officer who had tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago here was confirmed to be infected with the Omicron variant, the first such case in the district, which reported 64 new infections in the past 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday.
The 48-year-old medical officer has now joined duty after he tested negative for the infection.
Agra Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Arun Kumar Srivastava said so far, only one case of Omicron variant has been confirmed in the district.
He said the medical officer tested positive for COVID-19 on December 30.
His sample was sent for genome sequencing and on Wednesday, the report confirmed it to be the case of the Omicron variant.
The medical officer was isolated and he joined duty after negative infection report, the CMO added.
With 64 fresh cases, the number of active cases in the district has risen to 117 in the past 24 hours, the authorities said.
So far, 458 people have died from the infection in the district, whose case count stands at 25,953.
Meanwhile, 5,356 teens in the age group of 15-18 have been vaccinated against Covid in the district, the Agra administration said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU