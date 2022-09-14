No plans to set up any auto component plant in Punjab, says BMW Group

-
-
The BMW Group on Wednesday categorically refuted reports of setting up an auto component plant in Punjab. "BMW Group India has no plans for setting up additional manufacturing operations in Punjab," the German group said in a statement.
Along with cars and motorcycles, BMW Group's activities in India comprise of financial services for its premium clientele, the statement added.
BMW Group is firmly committed to its Indian operations with its manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurgaon-NCR and a well-developed dealer network across major metropolitans of the country.
The BMW gets some two wheeler models manufactured by two and three wheeler maker TVS Motor Company.
BMW India and BMW India Financial Services are 100 per cent subsidiaries of the BMW Group and are headquartered in Gurgaon (National Capital Region), the BMW Group said.
--IANS
vj/uk
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 19:30 IST