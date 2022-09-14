PM has assured CM Shinde of Vedanta-Foxconn like project for Maha: Minister

-
ALSO READ
Maha Oppn slams Shinde govt after Gujarat bags Vedanta-Foxconn project
Vedanta-Foxconn talks with Karnataka on chip unit stuck over sops: Report
Vedanta-Foxconn sees Guj semiconductor plant reaching break-even in 5 yrs
iPhone assembler Foxconn feels the sting of slowing smartphone sales
MVA govt lost majority as 38 MLAs withdraw support: Rebel Shinde in SC plea
-
Under fire from the Opposition for losing out on the mega Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor project to Gujarat, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday said Prime minister Narendra Modi has assured the state will get a similar project or even a better one.
Talking to reporters here, state Industries Minister Uday Samant said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to the prime minister on Tuesday after Gujarat bagged the project.
The project was proposed to come up in Maharashtra but the Vedanta-Foxconn finalised Gujarat and jointly inked a Memorandum of Understanding with that government on Tuesday, triggering a political blame game.
The chief minister put forth his views before the prime minister on Vednata (Foxconn semi-conductor project). The CM held a detailed discussion with the prime minister on this matter. The PM has assured the youth that a similar project, or a better one, will be given to Maharashtra, Samant said.
The minister claimed that discussions for finalising the project for Maharashtra were going on for the last eight months and meetings were also held in Davos.
He said the Centre and the Shinde government are committed to addressing the unemployment issues.
Shiv Sena leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray had said the project was almost finalised by the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. He alleged that the current dispensation has lost the confidence of potential investors.
A joint venture of the Indian conglomerate Vedanta and Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government on Tuesday to set up a semiconductor and display manufacturing unit in the state.
Vedanta-Foxconn would invest Rs 1,54,000 crore to set up the facility, which would create one lakh job opportunities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 16:18 IST