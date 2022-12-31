Let's rededicate ourselves to inclusive development of nation: Prez Murmu

-
ALSO READ
Change of Guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan not to take place tomorrow
Mumbai: Congress leaders detained before protesting outside Raj Bhavan
Here's a full list of bank and school holidays in Sept 2022; Check details
Sonia Gandhi meets President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Mayurbhanj residents enjoy lunch with 'daughter of soil' President Murmu
-
President Droupadi Murmu greeted citizens on New Year's Eve on Saturday and called on them to resolve to rededicate themselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the country.
"May the dawn of New Year, imbued with fresh energy, bring new happiness, goals, inspirations and greater achievements in our lives. On this occasion, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation," Murmu said in her message released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
"On the occasion of New Year, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and all Indians abroad," she said.
The President further said, "I wish for the progress and prosperity of our glorious nation and the people in the year 2023.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 18:37 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU