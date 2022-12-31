JUST IN
Hardik Pandya meets Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of Sri Lanka series
Business Standard

Let's rededicate ourselves to inclusive development of nation: Prez Murmu

'May the dawn of New Year, imbued with fresh energy, bring new happiness, goals, inspirations and greater achievements in our lives'

Topics
Indian President | India's development | Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Draupadi Murmu
Draupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu greeted citizens on New Year's Eve on Saturday and called on them to resolve to rededicate themselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the country.

"May the dawn of New Year, imbued with fresh energy, bring new happiness, goals, inspirations and greater achievements in our lives. On this occasion, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation," Murmu said in her message released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"On the occasion of New Year, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and all Indians abroad," she said.

The President further said, "I wish for the progress and prosperity of our glorious nation and the people in the year 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 18:37 IST

