No proposal yet for running passenger trains by private operators: Railways

-
ALSO READ
Railways not to cancel any more passenger trains, restore gradually
Mumbai airport passenger traffic grows by 21% in 2021, shows data
Railways policy promises up to Rs 1.5 crore seed money for innovations
Travelling on a premium train? This is what you will need to pay for meals
Gurugram police, SBI arrangement allows on-the spot traffic fine payments
-
There is no proposal under consideration for the operation of passenger trains by private players, the railways informed Parliament Friday, years after the national transporter unveiled plans to hand over certain routes to private parties.
In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the railways currently has no proposals in this regard.
The national transporter planned to introduce private trains on its network in phases, with the first dozen due to start running in the 2023-24 financial year and all 151 by 2027.
However, only two bidders, IRCTC and Megha Engineering & Infrastructures, evinced interest at the financial bidding stage.
This has now led to the whole proposal being put on the back burner because of lack of interest among private players.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU