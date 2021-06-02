'No vaccination, no salary' for govt employees in UP's Firozabad district

-
ALSO READ
Bill to amend juvenile justice law introduced in Lok Sabha
Court junks order to release seized O2 concentrators for use by police
Cops submit report in court on probe against Kangana Ranaut on posts
Allahabad HC suggests complete lockdown in UP as Covid-19 cases rise
Bodies keep arriving at Kanpur crematoriums, belie official death count
-
In a bid to encourage Covid vaccination, the district administration here has ordered that government employees will not receive their salaries unless they are vaccinated, an official said here on Wednesday.
Chief Development Officer, Charchit Gaur said that District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh has issued an oral order of "no vaccination, no salary".
As per the order, if an employee does not take Covid vaccine, the department will initiate action and stop their salary for the month of May, Gaur said.
District treasury officer and other departmental heads have been given directions to implement the order and were asked to make a list and ensure vaccination, he said.
The CDO said that the employees are trying to get themselves vaccinated in fear that their salary might be stopped.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU