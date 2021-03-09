No vaccine shortage in Rajasthan, Union Health Ministry clarifies

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
World Coronavirus Dispatch: This Austrian region will become a vaccine lab
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican says
-
Debunking the reports of vaccine shortage in Rajasthan, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said the factual position is that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccine in the State at present.
"There have been some news reports suggesting an impending shortage of COVID19 Vaccine doses in Rajasthan. The factual position is that there is no shortage of COVID19 vaccine with the State at present. Rajasthan has been supplied 37.61 lakh doses and has consumed only 24.28 lakh doses till yesterday night," Union Health Ministry stated in a press release.
The Central government is regularly monitoring the availability of vaccine supply in all States and UTs, and providing the doses as per their requirement and consumption pattern.
There were reports circulating that Rajasthan will run out of anti-Covid-19 vaccines by tomorrow if the centre does not urgently send more supplies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU