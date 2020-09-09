Fauci says Astrazeneca vaccine pause unfortunate but a safety valve

-
ALSO READ
Antiviral drug used to treat cats also works against Covid-19: Scientists
BioNTech, Pfizer begin German part of coronavirus vaccine study
US secures 300 million doses of potential AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine
Any crowd without masks is coronavirus risk: Fauci on protests in US
Coronavirus vaccine update: Russia may partner India for producing vaccines
-
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that AstraZeneca's decision to pause global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine was unfortunate but not an uncommon safety precaution in a vaccine development process.
"It's really one of the safety valves that you have on clinical trials such as this, so it's unfortunate that it happened," Fauci told CBS "This Morning" in an interview. "Hopefully, they'll work it out and be able to proceed along with the remainder of the trial but you don't know. They need to investigate it further."
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU