Running Delhi Metro at low-capacity not financially viable: DMRC Chief
Business Standard

Fauci says Astrazeneca vaccine pause unfortunate but a safety valve

Anthony Fauci said that AstraZeneca's decision to pause global trials of its coronavirus vaccine was unfortunate but not an uncommon safety precaution in a vaccine development process

Reuters  |  WASHINGTON 

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens as President Donald Trump answers questions during the coronavirus task force daily briefing at the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: Reuters
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that AstraZeneca's decision to pause global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine was unfortunate but not an uncommon safety precaution in a vaccine development process.

"It's really one of the safety valves that you have on clinical trials such as this, so it's unfortunate that it happened," Fauci told CBS "This Morning" in an interview. "Hopefully, they'll work it out and be able to proceed along with the remainder of the trial but you don't know. They need to investigate it further."

 

First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 19:16 IST

