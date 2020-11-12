Noida, Ghaziabad brought under FRRO-Delhi, for OCI cardholders: MHA

-
ALSO READ
135 fresh coronavirus cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, total at 16,172
Covid-19 tally in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar 12,757, recoveries surpass 11,000
Covid-19: One more death in Noida; total count crosses 5,000-mark
Covid-19: Noida 1st district in UP to cross 4,000 cases, Ghaziabad on brink
Noida: Active cases increase again, infection tally now at 17,839
-
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Wednesday that the government has brought the districts of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh under the jurisdiction of FRRO, Delhi, for matters relating to receiving and processing applications for various services in respect of OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholders.
According to a press release these measures are expected to greatly facilitate foreign nationals residing in the National Capital Region (NCR) for availing visa and OCI-related services.
The ministry said it has also been decided to clearly define the jurisdiction of the three FRROs in Kerala. "Accordingly, Kannur, Kasargod, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Wayanad districts of Kerala will be under the jurisdiction of FRRO, Kozhikode. The districts of Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Palakkad and Thrissur and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep will be under the jurisdiction of FRRO, Kochi," MHA added.
"The districts of Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram will be under the jurisdiction of FRRO, Thiruvananthapuram," MHA said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU