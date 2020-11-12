Noida, Ghaziabad brought under FRRO-Delhi, for OCI cardholders: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Wednesday that the government has brought the districts of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh under the jurisdiction of FRRO, Delhi, for matters relating to receiving and processing applications for various services in respect of OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholders.

According to a press release these measures are expected to greatly facilitate foreign nationals residing in the Capital Region (NCR) for availing visa and OCI-related services.

The ministry said it has also been decided to clearly define the jurisdiction of the three FRROs in Kerala. "Accordingly, Kannur, Kasargod, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Wayanad districts of Kerala will be under the jurisdiction of FRRO, Kozhikode. The districts of Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Palakkad and Thrissur and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep will be under the jurisdiction of FRRO, Kochi," MHA added.

"The districts of Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram will be under the jurisdiction of FRRO, Thiruvananthapuram," MHA said.

