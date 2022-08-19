Noida twin tower case: 5,000 residents to be moved out on demolition day

More than 5,000 residents will vacate Emerald Court and ATS Village societies and over 2,500 vehicles will be removed from there on August 28 - the day of demolition for Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida, officials said.

While the twin towers had come up on premises of Emerald Court only, ATS Village is adjoining the illegal structures on the other side in Sector 93A of the city.

The impact of the demolition of the nearly 100 metre tall twin towers would be maximum on these two societies and its residents, the officials said.

In pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the twin towers illegal, they are scheduled to be demolished at 2.30 pm on August 28 by controlled implosion technique.

Over 3,500 kg of explosives will be used to raze them, according to officials of the demolition firm Edifice Engineering.

According to the evacuation plan, finalised on Thursday, the residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village will have to vacate the premises by 7.30 am on August 28 and can return after 4 pm only with safety clearance from Edifice.

All vehicles will have to be removed from the two societies as well for the period, the plan stated.

"There are approximately 650 flats in Emerald Court and 450 flats in ATS Village. Both societies have a combined number of residents over 5,000 who will be required to move out as per schedule on August 28," a Noida Authority official said.

"As for the removal of vehicles, several residents have more than one vehicle. There are around 1,200 vehicles in Emerald Court and 1,500 vehicles in ATS Village that will have to be moved outside. The Noida Authority will provide space for them in the multilevel parking facility at Botanical Garden metro station," the official said.

The multi-level parking at Botanical Garden Metro station can easily accommodate more than 5,000 vehicles at a time, according to the official.

Entry of people, vehicles and animals will be restricted in the close proximity area -- known as exclusion zone -- of the twin towers in Sector 93A, the plan stated.

The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, which is close to the twin towers, will remain shut for vehicular movement from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm on August 28, it showed.

Fire tenders, ambulances, etc, required for emergency services, shall be parked on the road constructed behind the park in front of the twin towers, it added.

