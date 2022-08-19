AAP MP takes a dig at CBI, says will only find stationery in raid

The CBI will find only four pencils, some notebooks and a geometry box only at the residence of Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, the MP Raghav Chadha said on Friday after the investigation agency's raid.

Taking a dig at the BJP-led Centre over the CBI raid at Sisodia's residence, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP said the central probe agency had raided the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the past and found just "four mufflers" there.

"When raids were conducted at Arvind Kejriwal's residence earlier, they found four mufflers," he told a press conference.

"During raids at Manish Sisodia's residence, they will get four pencils, note books and a geometry box," he added.

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at over 10 locations in Delhi-NCR including the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia in Delhi Excise Policy case, officials said.

The CBI has registered an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year, they said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.

Chadha asserted that Sisodia will come out clean of the allegations levelled against him as he did not done anything wrong.

The CBI has conducted raids at Sisodia's residence in connection with some other matter earlier in the past but couldn't get anything incrimination against him.

"All the cases collapsed in court and truth won. Sisodia came out victorious as he was acquitted by the court," he said.

The MP said the several "fake cases" were filed against more than 100 leaders including MLAs and Ministers at the behest of the BJP in the past but none of them could stand the scrutiny of the court.

"Investigation agencies had to face the wrath of the court and we were acquitted, he said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said, "Making raids a political 'hathkandda' (tool) is condemnable.

