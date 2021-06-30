None of available vaccines affect fertility of either men or women: MoHFW

-
Putting concerns regarding COVID-19 vaccination at rest, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a press release on Wednesday stated that none of the available vaccines affects the fertility of either men or women.
"There is no scientific evidence suggesting COVID-19 vaccination can cause infertility in men and women. The vaccines have been found to be safe and effective," the ministry said.
The ministry said that all vaccines and their constituents are tested first on animals and later in humans to assess if they have any such side effects. "Vaccines are authorized for use only after their safety and efficacy is assured," it added.
Adding to the same, Dr N. K Arora, Chairperson of COVID-19 Working Group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) said, "Misinformation was also created during the administering of Polio vaccine in India and abroad that children who are getting the vaccine may face infertility in the future."
He assured that all vaccines go through intense scientific researches and none of the vaccines has such side-effect.
The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) has also recommended the COVID-19 vaccination for all lactating women, terming it as safe with no need to stop or pause breastfeeding before or after the vaccination, the release informed.
