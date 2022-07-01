Normal, above normal rainfall for north, central, south India in July: IMD

After a "normal" June, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted "normal to above normal" rainfall over some parts of north and central India and most parts of south peninsula.

The IMD also said "normal to below normal" rainfall is most likely over most parts of east and northeast India and areas adjacent to east central India and some parts of west south peninsular India.

Monthly rainfall for July 2022 over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal, i.e., ranging between 94 and 106 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA).

Despite tremendous disparities in the rainfall received regionwise - excess in the northeast and dry in the northwest - India, as a whole registered "normal" rainfall in the month of June.

The IMD forecast for temperatures in July said, "normal to above normal" maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except some parts of the Himalayan foothills and peninsular India where "below normal" maximum temperatures are likely.

"Normal to above normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except over parts of west, northeast, and peninsular India where 'below normal' minimum temperatures are likely."

