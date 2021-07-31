North, central India to receive intense rainfall over next four days: IMD

Parts of north and central India will witness intense activity over the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

Due to a well-marked low pressure area and a monsoon trough, fairly widespread to widespread with isolated heavy to very heavy is likely over east Madhya Pradesh on July 31-August 1 and over Chhattisgarh and east Uttar Pradesh on July 31.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely to continue over east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh during form July 31 to August 4 with peak activity during July 31 to August 3.

Isolated extremely heavy falls likely over east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh during July 31-August 2.

The has issued a red alert over parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over west Uttar Pradesh between August 1-2



The current spell of fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity is very likely to continue over parts of north India with isolated heavy falls over Jammu and Kashmir on July 31, Punjab on August 1, Himachal Pradesh till August 2 and Uttarakhand and Haryana till August 4, the said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)