North India, including Delhi to receive widespread rainfall in 24 hrs: IMD

A low-pressure area now lies over Madhya Pradesh as the southwest monsoon has covered the entire country, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position, as fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Gujarat, Goa, Konkan, Coastal Karnataka and central Maharashtra, coastal Andhra, Telangana, south and interior Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Odisha during the next five days, the weather agency said.
The IMD said there are strong westerly winds along the west coast in the lower tropospheric levels.
Here is a breakdown of what states can expect on the weather front on July 5, 2022.
Rainfall and thunderstorm forecast and warnings:
As there are strong westerly winds along the west coast in the lower tropospheric levels, the following can happen in some states:
Scattered to widespread rainfall very likely over in next 24 hours:
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Chandigarh
- Delhi
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
Isolated heavy rainfall likely over:
- Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on July 7,8
- West Uttar Pradesh on July 6
- Rajasthan during July 5-9
- Marathwara on July 6 and 7
- North interior Karnataka on July 5 and 6
- Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on July 5
- Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during July 5-9
Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over:
- Gujarat region during July 7-9
- Saurashtra and Kutch on July 8-9
- Konkan and Goa during July 5-9
- Central Maharashtra during July 6-9
- Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe on July 5
- West Madhya Pradesh and Odisha on July July, 5, 7,8 and 9
- East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on July 5
- Odisha on July 7 and 8
- West Rajasthan on July 6
- East Rajasthan during July 6-8
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over:
- Gujarat region and ghat areas of central Maharashtra on July 8
- Konkan and Goa on July 7 and 8
Widespread rainfall with isolated isolated heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lighting over:
Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Marathwara and North interior Karnataka during next five days
Scattered rainfall with isolated isolated heavy rainfall over:
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala during next 5 days
