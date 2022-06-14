'Not a difficult target': India would be a $5-trn economy by FY27, says CEA

-
ALSO READ
Taking a sneak peek at new CEA V Anantha Nageswaran's thoughts
Govt appoints V Anantha Nageswaran as new Chief Economic Advisor
Economic Survey estimates conservative, says CEA V Anantha Nageswaran
Meet the CEA who did not present this year's Economic Survey
India better placed to face global challenges and uncertainties: CEA
-
Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran on Tuesday said India would become a USD 5 trillion economy by 2026-27 and USD 10 trillion by 2033-34.
Addressing an event organised by UNDP India, Nageswaran said India is relatively better placed than other emerging economies.
"On the face of it, looks optimistic, even ambitious, but if we get to USD 5 trillion by 2026-27.
"We are now USD 3.3 trillion, it is not such a difficult target to reach. Then if you simply assume 10 per cent nominal GDP growth in dollar terms, then you get to USD 10 trillion by 2033-34 and another doubling with the same rate," he said.
In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned to make India a USD 5 trillion economy and global powerhouse by 2024-25.
The CEA said there is a need for climate tagging of the budget.
"GDP is the worst measure of economic activities but for all others. Because everything else you take, comes with their own limitations and serious subjectivity," he noted.
The World Bank has cut India's economic growth forecast for the current fiscal to 7.5 per cent as rising inflation, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical tensions taper recovery.
India's economy grew 8.7 per cent in the last fiscal (2021-22) against a 6.6 per cent contraction in the previous year.
In its third monetary policy of 2022-23, the Reserve Bank retained its GDP growth forecast at 7.2 per cent for the current fiscal, but cautioned against negative spillovers of geopolitical tensions and a slowdown in the global economy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU