Not just Covid-19, 2020 was year of scientific achievements: Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that 2020 was not just the year of Covid-19 but also a year of scientific achievements.

His remarks came at the inauguration of Coastal Research Vessel (CRV) 'Sagar Anveshika' at Chennai Port Trust.

"2020 is year of Covid-19 but I call it at a year of science. It was not only about health professionals but scientists too rose to the occasion and solved all the challenges we faced. We were the first one in the whole world to isolate the virus, start genome sequencing months back and then storing the virus," he said.

"2021 has come with an announcement of two vaccines being given emergency use authorisation," he added.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that 'Sagar Anveshika' is a coastal research vessel for strengthening scientific research about various issues inside the ocean."Today, we have added Sagar Anveshika which is a coastal research vessel for strengthening scientific research about various issues in the ocean. We already have vessels like Sagar Nidhi, Sagar Sampada. Two years back, I had launched Sagar Tara also. We already have Sagar Manjusha and Sagar Kanya," the Minister said.

"This vessel is going to add to our capacity and capability for exploring the ocean which is a huge source of water, energy, food, minerals, etc. This is a happy moment for all scientists," he said.

Vardhan also informed that the Central government is also in the advanced process of developing a "huge ambitious" deep ocean mission.

"I wish to congratulate them because this is being added at a time when the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is already in the advanced process of developing a huge ambitious deep ocean mission. This deep ocean mission will certainly enhance our knowledge and research around the oceans which will make us rich in terms of not only exploring but also helping mankind with this research," he said.

