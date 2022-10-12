Now, motorcycles part of Delhi govt's bus lane enforcement vehicles

Motorcycles were inducted for the first time for the Delhi government's bus lane enforcement on Tuesday, with Chief Minister saying that they will be able to pass on narrow roads, something that was impossible for the Innova cars.

Kejriwal on Tuesday flagged off 66 enforcement vehicles, including 36 motorcycles and 30 Innova cars. He flagged them off along with 50 CNG low-floor cluster buses.

For the first time, motorcycles are being inducted. These vehicles would mostly be utilised for lane enforcement. In the past, we observed it was difficult for an Innova to pass on narrow roads for enforcement. Motorcycles will solve that problem and ensure that lane rules be enforced effectively," he said.

The government began lane enforcement in April and has received positive results from this move, the CM said.

"People have now developed a habit of driving in their lanes and they are following the rule on their own. We are not far from the time when the transport system of Delhi would be better than any city of a developed country," he added.

Equipped with siren/public address system, these enforcement vehicles will be stationed across the day covering major stretches like Ring Road plus a few more stretches are part of Phase 1, to create awareness for not disturbing the movement of buses.

With this addition, total enforcement vehicles will be 120, including 84 four wheelers and 36 two wheelers.

In addition, they will also remove and issue challans for encroachment and parked vehicles in the .

The two wheelers will be deployed in 11 teams/shifts for bus lane enforcement on inner and outer ring roads each while the remaining bikes will be deployed at six critical stretches in seven teams and two shifts.

One Innova car will be deployed to each team with 84 teams using 84 four-wheelers. Newly arrived ones will be deployed at 15 critical stretches identified by the department.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the enforcement vehicles will help in keeping free from encroachment and parked vehicles.

"The 66 enforcement vehicles flagged off today will ensure to keep the bus lane free from encroachments and parked vehicles across the city. This will help in faster movement of buses, leading to even better schedule adherence and hence increasing reliability for travel to one's home and office," he said.

