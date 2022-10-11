JUST IN
India delivers 13th batch of medical assistance to war-torn Afghanistan
Haryana CM Khattar to meet Bhagwant Mann on Oct 14 over SYL canal issue
Congress outsourced contract of abusing me, says PM Modi in Rajkot rally
Amit Shah unveils 15ft high statue of Jayaprakash Narayan in Sitab Diara
SC issues notice to ED on Satyendar Jain's plea against Delhi HC order
Can't abandon Bhopal gas tragedy victims: Govt to SC on compensation plea
Technology and talent two pillars of India's development journey: PM Modi
Hardeep Puri flags Offshore Bid Round; promises transparency to investors
Being in Jamkandorana is always special, says PM Modi during Gujarat rally
West Bengal CID quizzes BJP MLA in AIIMS-Kalyani recruitment irregularities
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Kejriwal flags off 50 CNG buses for better connectivity with rural NCR
Partial solar eclipse on Oct 25 will be visible from most parts of India
Business Standard

India delivers 13th batch of medical assistance to war-torn Afghanistan

India on Tuesday delivered another batch of aid comprising essential medicines and medical items to Afghanistan as part of its humanitarian assistance to the war-ravaged country

Topics
Afghanistan | India aid | Medicines

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: MEA
File Image | Representative

India on Tuesday delivered another batch of aid comprising essential medicines and medical items to Afghanistan as part of its humanitarian assistance to the war-ravaged country.

India has supplied 45 tonnes of medical assistance in 13 batches to Afghanistan in the last few months, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

It said the aid was in continuation of India's "special relationship" with the people of Afghanistan and in view of the urgent appeals made by the United Nations to assist them.

"..India has supplied the 13th batch of medical assistance consisting of essential medicines and medical/surgical items like Pediatric Stethoscope, Sphygmomanometer mobile type with pediatric BP cuff, infusion pump, drip chamber set, electro cautery, nylon sutures etc," the MEA said.

The consignments were handed over to authorities of the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital in Kabul.

"Till date, India has supplied almost 45 tons of medical assistance, which included essential life saving medicines, anti-TB medicines, 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine, medical/surgical items etc," the MEA said.

In addition, India has also supplied 40,000 metric tons of wheat for the Afghan people.

India has been pitching for providing unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country following the capture of power by the Taliban.

India has not recognised the new regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

In June, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a technical team in its embassy in the Afghan capital.

India withdrew its officials from the embassy after the Taliban seized power last August.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Afghanistan

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 14:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.