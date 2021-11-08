NSA Ajit Doval has no official account on Twitter, alerts MEA

The (MEA) on Monday issued an alert saying that Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Kumar Doval has no official account on micro-blogging site

Taking to Twitter, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi advised against impostors or fake accounts under name of NSA Doval.

"Important Alert! Shri Ajit Kumar Doval K.C., Security Advisor has no official account on This is to advise caution against impostor or fake accounts under his name," Bagchi tweeted.

