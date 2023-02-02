51 IEDs found in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum after blast injures 3 jawans

-
ALSO READ
Jamshedpur to soon be re-connected by air under Udan scheme: Official
Jharkhand politics: Buses carrying MLAs seen leaving CM Soren's residence
Delhi Police to plant dummy IEDs amid terror threats ahead of festivities
Over 20 trucks carrying illegally mined minerals seized in East Singhbhum
9 injured in Jammu in twin blast, 2 days ahead of Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra
-
Fifty-one IEDs were found in a search operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Thursday after three para-military jawans were injured, police said.
The IEDs, planted by banned Maoists, were recovered at a forest near Meralgada village in Goilkera police station area, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.
A bomb disposal squad defused the explosives at the spot, he said, adding that the search operation was still underway.
Three CRPF jawans of the 60th battalion were injured when Maoists triggered an IED blast at the forest around 11 am.
Acting on a tip-off that Maoist leaders have assembled at the forest, a search operation was launched by the security forces and during that time, the IED exploded.
Three jawans, identified as Rakesh Pathak, BD Anal and Pankaj Yadav, were injured in the explosion, Shekhar said.
They were airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi where they were undergoing treatment, he said.
The conditions of the three jawans were stated to be stable, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 22:46 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU