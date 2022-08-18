JUST IN
Krishna Janmashtami: Top 20 quotes, wishes and WhatsApp status
Freebies, welfare schemes must be differentiated, says Supreme Court
Financial Services Bureau recommends Mohammad Mustafa as NABARD Chairman
SC stays proceedings before High Court against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
'Won't tolerate builders' jugaadu attitude,' warns Road Transport Secretary
Pre-mediation process mandatory in commercial cases, says Supreme Court
AIFF ban: Take steps to host U-17 World Cup, Supreme Court tells govt
Jacqueline Fernandez shares quote on social media amid ED trouble
4th Phase: CUET-UG cancelled at 13 centres due to technical glitches
Sounds from Rohingya colony: From hope to fear in a matter of hours
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Over 467,000 people in 1,757 villages affected due to floods in Odisha
Latest news LIVE updates: Leaders of Ukraine, Turkey and UN to meet today
Business Standard

NSA Ajit Doval, Russian counterpart discuss security cooperation in Moscow

NSA Ajit Doval met his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev in Moscow and held discussions on a wide range of bilateral and international issues

Topics
Ajit Doval | India Russia | indian government

ANI  Asia 

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval during a high-level meeting to take stock of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of a series of targeted killings in the Valley, at North Block in New Delhi, Friday, June 3, 20

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev in Moscow on Wednesday and held discussions on a wide range of bilateral and international issues.

The Russian embassy, in a statement, said the talks included cooperation in the area of security, as well as topical problems in the region.

"On August 17 in Moscow, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev held talks with National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India Ajit Doval," the Russian embassy in India tweeted.

"A wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in the area of security, as well as topical problems on the regional and international agenda, were discussed," the embassy said.

The Russian said that the two sides agreed to continue the dialogue between the Security Councils of the two countries. "The Sides agreed to continue the dialogue between the two countries' Security Councils, having emphasized the progressive development of the Russian-Indian special and privileged strategic partnership," the embassy said.

This visit comes as India continues to engage with Russia on a number of issues including India's energy security amid the Ukraine conflict.

A US media report recently said Russia surpassed Saudi Arabia in June to become the second-biggest supplier of crude to India. New Delhi has maintained that its oil import from Moscow will be guided by its energy security needs.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar defended India's crude oil imports from Russia and termed it the "best deal" for the country.

Addressing the Indian community in Bangkok, Jaishankar discussed the surge in energy prices across the world due to the Russia-Ukraine war and said, "We have been very open and honest about our interest. I have a country with a per capita income of USD 2000, these are not people who can afford higher energy prices. It's my moral duty to ensure the best deal."

Explaining how oil and gas prices are unreasonably high throughout the world, the External Affairs Minister said Europe was buying more oil from the Middle East countries which were Asia's traditional suppliers, however, now it was diverted to Europe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Ajit Doval

First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 06:38 IST

`
.