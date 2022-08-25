JUST IN
Three terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Uri
'Final review of preparations done, twin towers to be razed on schedule'
Think what can we do for women workforce, says Prime Minister Modi
Cargo hub on cards in Chhattisgarh to reach international markets
We condemn horrific attack on Rushdie and wish him a speedy recovery: MEA
INS Vikrant to be commissioned on September 2; here are 5 things to know
Noida: Twin tower project manager breaks down Aug 28 demolition plan
Top headlines:Curbs on wheat flour exports; HDFC Bank to invest in Go Digit
Malware found in 5 phones, not established if it's Pegasus spyware: SC
All arrangements done for demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Supreme Court to hear activist Teesta Setalvad's bail plea on Aug 30
Business Standard

NSE case: Delhi court reserves order on Chitra Ramkrishna's bail plea

A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its order on the bail plea of National Stock Exchange's (NSE) former CEO and MD Chitra Ramkrishna, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case

Topics
NSE colocation case | Chitra Ramkrishna | Delhi court

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Chitra Ramkrishna
Former NSE MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna | Photo: Bloomberg

A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its order on the bail plea of National Stock Exchange's (NSE) former CEO and MD Chitra Ramkrishna, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case in connection with the co-location scam that also involved phone tapping of NSEs employees between 2009 and 2017.

The order on the bail application of Ramkrishna, who was arrested on July 14 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), was reserved by the Rouse Avenue court.

During the previous hearing on Monday before Special judge Sunena Sharma, the ED counsel sought adjournment for addressing arguments on the ground that Special Public Prosecutor Zoaib Hussain who will address arguments on the bail application is not available as he is busy in the Delhi High Court.

The court had heard the arguments on the bail application of Ramkrishna from senior advocate, Rebecca M. John, assisted by advocates Shivam Batra and Rony Oommen John.

The co-location scam denotes how some of the brokers, who in the co-location facility offered by the NSE, could place their servers within the stock exchange premises giving them faster access to the markets, had, in connivance with insiders, abused the algorithm and the facility to make windfall profits.

The CBI has been probing the case since May 2018. Recently, market regulator SEBI had imposed a fine of Rs 3 crore on Ramkrishna, following the market regulator finding that she allegedly shared vital inputs about the NSE with a mysterious Himalayan yogi, including information on "organisational structure, dividend scenario, financial results, human resource policies and related issues, response to regulator".

On April 1, 2013, Ramkrishna became the CEO and MD of NSE. She brought Arvind Subramanian to the NSE as her advisor. Subramanian was made the Chief Strategic Advisor of NSE. He served at this post between 2013 and 2015 before being made Group Operations Officer and Advisor to the MD between 2015 and 2016, despite having no exposure to the capital market. Subramanian quit the NSE in October 2016 and Ramkrishna left in December 2016.

--IANS

jw/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on NSE colocation case

First Published: Thu, August 25 2022. 19:31 IST

`