CBI arrests former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in co-location scam case

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested the former chief executive of the National Stock Exchange of India in a case related to alleged governance lapses at India's top bourse, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters.
Chitra Ramkrishna was arrested in New Delhi, the source at the Central Bureau of Investigation said, without sharing further details.
The market regulator penalised Ramkrishna, among others, following an investigation that showed she had sought advice for years from an outsider she described as a Himalayan yogi.
