Nagpur coronavirus update: 236 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths reported

The district on Saturday



recorded 236 new cases, taking the number of cases in the district to 1,02,786, an official release said.

The district also reported 11 COVID-19 deaths.

The viral infection has claimed 3,403 (2,420 in city and 983 in other areas) lives in the district.

95,103 patients have recovered so far, including 456 who were discharged during the day.

The number of active patients in the district is 4,280.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)