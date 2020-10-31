Nagpur coronavirus update: 236 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths reported

-
The Nagpur district on Saturday
recorded 236 new coronavirus cases, taking the number of cases in the district to 1,02,786, an official release said.
The district also reported 11 COVID-19 deaths.
The viral infection has claimed 3,403 (2,420 in Nagpur city and 983 in other areas) lives in the district.
95,103 patients have recovered so far, including 456 who were discharged during the day.
The number of active coronavirus patients in the district is 4,280.
