Punjab govt allows opening of higher education institutions from Sept 21

In compliance with the directives issued by the Union Home Ministry, the on Saturday allowed the opening of higher institutions for Ph.D scholars and postgraduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratories and experimental works from September 21.

However, schools, colleges and coaching centres will remain closed amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to an official release, open-air theatres will be allowed to function with strict adherence to social distancing norms. "Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places would, however, continue to remain closed."

Moreover, online distance learning shall continue to be permitted and encouraged but schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students and regular classes.

Special Chief Secretary (Home) Satish Chandra said that 50 per cent of the teaching and non-teaching staff would be allowed to attend schools at a time for online teaching/tele counselling and related work in areas outside the containment zones, only as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued on September 8, 2020 by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The orders of MHA issued on August 29, 2020 and the subsequent guidelines issued by the State Government on September 9, 2020 imposing additional restrictions in urban areas would continue to be in operation, said Chandra.