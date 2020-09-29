Odisha Assembly session begins, CM attends through video conference

The on Tuesday convened for its Monsoon Session, with members seated as per the Covid-19 protocols. The session is slated to end on October 7.

Chief Minister attended the first day of the session through videoconference from his residence 'Naveen Nivas' here, while several Ministers and MLAs participated while sitting in conference halls of the state Secretariat and district headquarters.

Glass shields were installed in front of the benches as a precautionary measure. MLAs were seen wearing face shields and masks. They were allowed to speak while sitting on their seats.

As many as 19 MLAs, including three Ministers, tested positive during a three-day test drive before the beginning of the Monsoon Session. Besides, several other MLAs had tested positive earlier.

After the House assembled for the day, the Chief Minister moved obituary references for MLAs and MPs from Odisha, Covid Warriors and others who had passed away since the last session.

The House also paid homage to former President Pranab Mukherjee.

